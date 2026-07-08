Premios Emmy 2026: lista completa de categorías y nominados

Premios Emmy 2026 Las producciones nominadas a los Premios Emmy 2026, así como los nombres de actores y actrices que competirán por la prestigiosa estatuilla, se han dado a conocer este miércoles 8 de julio.

La carrera por el galardón más prestigioso e importante en la industria televisiva a nivel mundial arrancó esta semana con la revelación de los nominados y nominadas a la ceremonia de los Premios Emmy 2026; la lista fue presentada por la actriz galardonada Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) y el también ganador al Emmy, Jeff Hiller (Somebody, somewhere) a través de una transmisión internacional desde el Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre.

Cris Abrego, presidente de la Academia, fue el presentador de la ceremonia que mostró un contundente dominio por parte del drama médico de emergencia de HBO, The Pitt, con 25 candidaturas en la próxima edición de la célebre ceremonia a lo mejor de la televisión.

Entre las series debutantes que recibieron su reconocido sitio para competir por el galardón, se encuentran tres producciones de Apple TV: Margo’s Got Money Troubles, un drama familiar protagonizado por Elle Fanning; la comedia de terror sobrenatural Widow’s Bay; y el drama postapocalíptico que contiene elementos de ciencia ficción, Pluribus.

Lista completa de categorías y nominados a los Premios Emmy 2026

La mañana del miércoles 8 de julio se anunciaron los contendientes a la ceremonia de los Emmy 2026 que se llevará a cabo el 14 de septiembre del año presente.

Con un claro dominio de las series The Pitt y Hacks, la lista completa de las categorías y producciones nominadas, así como artistas, es la siguiente:

Mejor Serie Dramática

The Diplomat.

The Gilded Age.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Paradise.

The Pitt.

Pluribus.

Slow Horses.

Your Friends and Neighbors.

Mejor Dirección para una Serie Dramática

The Gilded Age , “My Mind Is Made Up”.

Paradise , “Exodus”.

The Pitt , “12:00 P.M.”

Pluribus , “We Is Us”.

Slow Horses , “Scars”.

Task, “Out Beyond Ideas of Wrongdoing and Rightdoing, There Is a River.”

Mejor Escritura/Guión para una Serie Dramática

The Diplomat , “Amagansett”.

The Pitt , “1:00 P.M.”

The Pitt , “12:00 P.M.”

Pluribus , “We Is Us”.

Slow Horses , “Scars”.

Task, “A Still Small Voice”.

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Drama

Carrie Coon , The Gilded Age .

, . Chase Infinity , The Testaments.

, The Testaments. Keri Russell , The Diplomat .

, . Rhea Seehor n, Pluribus .

n, . Zendaya, Euphoria.

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Drama

Sterling K. Brown , Paradise .

, . Gary Oldman , Slow Horses .

, . Mark Ruffalo , Task .

, . Rufus Sewell , The Diplomat .

, . Noah Wyle, The Pitt.

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Drama

Taylor Dearden , The Pitt .

, . Fiona Dourif , The Pitt .

, . Allison Janney , The Diplomat .

, . Katherine LaNasa , The Pitt .

, . Sepideh Moafi , The Pitt .

, . Julianne Nicholson , Paradise .

, . Karolina Wydra, Pluribus.

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Drama

Patrick Ball , The Pitt .

, . Billy Crudup , The Morning Show .

, . Shawn Hatosy , The Pitt .

, . Gerran Howell , The Pitt .

, . Jack Lowden , Slow Horses .

, . Tom Pelphrey , Task .

, . Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus.

Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie de Drama

Brittany Allen , The Pitt .

, . Tal Anderson , The Pitt .

, . Tina Ivlev , The Pitt .

, . Miriam Shor , Pluribus .

, . Merritt Wever , The Gilded Age .

, . Shailene Woodley, Paradise.

Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie de Drama

Colman Domingo , Euphoria .

, . Ernest Harden Jr. , The Pitt .

, . Jeff Hiller , Pluribus .

, . Jeff Kober , The Pitt .

, . Jonathan Pryce , Slow Horses .

, . Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat.

Mejor Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary.

The Bear.

Hacks.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

Nobody Wants This.

Only Murders in the Building.

Shrinking.

Widow’s Bay.

Mejor Dirección para una Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary , “Ballgame”.

The Bear , “Bears”.

The Chair Company , “Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does.”

Hacks , “Hacks (Finale)”.

The Ms. Pat Show , “Give It Arrest”.

Widow’s Bay, “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!”

Mejor Escritura/Guión para una Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary , “Team Building”.

The Chair Company , “Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does.”

The Comeback , “Valerie Does It All”.

Hacks , “Hacks (Finale)”.

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat , “Mergers and Acquisitions”.

Widow’s Bay, “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!”

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia

Quinta Brunson , Abbott Elementary .

, . Ayo Edebiri , The Bear .

, . Elle Fanning , Margo’s Got Money Troubles .

, . Lisa Kudrow , The Comeback .

, . Jean Smart, Hacks.

Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia

Yahya Abdul Mateen II , Wonderman.

, Wonderman. Steve Carell , Rooster .

, . Matthew Rhys , Widow’s Bay .

, . Jason Segel , Shrinking .

, . Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building.

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Comedia

Dale Dickey , Widow’s Bay .

, . Hannah Einbinder , Hacks .

, . Janelle James , Abbott Elementary .

, . Kate O’Flynn , Widow’s Bay .

, . Michelle Pfeiffer , Margo’s Got Money Troubles .

, . Megan Stalter , Hacks .

, . Jessica Williams, Shrinking.

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Comedia

Colman Domingo , The Four Seasons .

, . Paul W. Downs , Hacks .

, . Harrison Ford , Shrinking .

, . Nick Offerman , Margo’s Got Money Troubles .

, . Stephen Root , Widow’s Bay .

, . Michael Urie , Shrinking .

, . Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary.

Mejor Actriz Invitada en Serie de Comedia

Leslie Bibb , Hacks .

, . Jamie Lee Curtis , The Bear .

, . Betty Gilpin , Widow’s Bay.

, Widow’s Bay. Cherry Jones , Hacks .

, . Laurie Metcalf , Hacks .

, . Kaitlin Olson , Hacks .

, . Lauren Weedman, Hacks.

Mejor Actor Invitado en Serie de Comedia

Michael J. Fox , Shrinking .

, . Brett Goldstein , Shrinking .

, . Hamish Linklater , Widow’s Bay .

, . Christopher McDonald , Hacks .

, . Rob Reiner , The Bear .

, . Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live.

Mejor Serie Limitada o Antología (Miniserie)

All Her Fault.

The Beast in Me.

Beef.

DTF St. Louis.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette.

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada, Antología o Película

Claire Danes , The Beast in Me .

, . Sally Field , Remarkably Bright creatures .

, . Carey Mulligan , Beef .

, . Sarah Pidgeon , Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette .

, . Sarah Snook, All Her Fault.

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada, Antología o Película

Riz Ahmed , Bait .

, . Jason Bateman , Black Rabbit .

, . Charlie Hunam , Monster: The Ed Gein Story .

, . Oscar Isaac , Beef .

, . Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me.

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada, Antología o Película

Linda Cardellini , DTF St. Louis .

, . Dakota Fanning , All Her Fault .

, . Laurie Metcalf , Monster: The Ed Gein Story .

, . Joy Sunday , DTF St. Louis .

, . Youn Yuh-jung , Beef .

, . Constance Zimmer, Love Story.

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada, Antología o Película

Jason Bateman , DTF St. Louis .

, . Richard Gadd , Half Man .

, . David Harbour , DTF St. Louis .

, . Richard Jenkins , DTF St. Louis .

, . Charles Melton , Beef .

, . Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning.

Mejor dirección para una Serie Limitada, Antología o Película

Beef , “It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey”.

Beef , “Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort”.

Black Rabbit , “The Black Rabbits”.

DTF St. Louis.

Mejor escritura/guión para una Serie Limitada, Antología o Película

All Her Fault , “Episode 8”.

The Beast in Me , “Sick Puppy”.

Beef , “All the Things We’re Never Going to Have”.

Death by Lightning.

DTF St. Louis.

Mejor Reality/Competencia

Dancing With the Stars (ABC).

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV).

Survivor (CBS).

Top Chef (Bravo).

The Traitors (Peacock).

Mejor Programa “Talk Show”

The Daily Show (Comedy Central).

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC).

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max).

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS).

Saturday Night Live (NBC).

¿Cuándo y dónde ver los Premios Emmy 2026?

La 78.ª edición de los Premios Emmy se celebrará el lunes 14 de septiembre a las 17:00 horas, tiempo de Los Ángeles, en el Teatro Peacock de California; para seguir la transmisión desde México, la hora programada sería a las 18:00 horas, tiempo del centro.

Tal como ediciones anteriores, la gala podrá seguirse a través del canal TNT y, por medio de streaming, la plataforma HBO Max contará con una transmisión para suscriptores y suscriptoras.

Por otra parte, la ceremonia de los Creative Arts Emmy Awards, donde se reconocen las categorías técnicas, será el 5 y 6 de septiembre.