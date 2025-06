Mexicano arrestado por intento de asesinato tras lanzar molotov a agentes de ICE

🚨 ARRESTED: Federal charges filed against Emiliano Garduno Galvez, 23, of Paramount, and Wrackkie Quiogue, 27, of Long Beach, for possessing destructive devices. Galvez allegedly hurled a Molotov cocktail at L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies during last Saturday’s violent protest… pic.twitter.com/OqYI6F4n7F