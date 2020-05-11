Cerrar×

Muere el actor Jerry Stiller, estrella de "Seinfeld"

Murió el actor Jerry Stiller, estrella de Seinfeld y padre del comediante Ben Stiller.

El actor y comediante Jerry Stiller murió a los 92 años de edad por causas naturales, informó su hijo Ben Stiller. Es reconocido por su papel de Frank Costanza en el programa de televisión “Seinfeld” y por su participación en la serie “The King of Queens”  como Arthur Spoone.

"Me entristece decir que mi padre, Jerry Stiller, falleció por causas naturales. Fue un gran padre y abuelo, y el esposo más dedicado a Anne durante unos 62 años. Se le extrañará mucho. Te amo papá", anunció su hijo en Twitter 

