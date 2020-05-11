Muere el actor Jerry Stiller, estrella de "Seinfeld"

El actor y comediante Jerry Stiller murió a los 92 años de edad por causas naturales, informó su hijo Ben Stiller. Es reconocido por su papel de Frank Costanza en el programa de televisión “Seinfeld” y por su participación en la serie “The King of Queens” como Arthur Spoone.

"Me entristece decir que mi padre, Jerry Stiller, falleció por causas naturales. Fue un gran padre y abuelo, y el esposo más dedicado a Anne durante unos 62 años. Se le extrañará mucho. Te amo papá", anunció su hijo en Twitter

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5