Oscar 2020: lista de nominados

La Academia de Hollywood anunció este lunes los nominados para la 92 edición de los Óscar, que se celebrará el próximo 9 de febrero en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).



Esta es la lista completa de candidatos:



- Mejor película:



"Ford v Ferrari"



"The Irishman"



"Jojo Rabbit"



"Joker"



"Little Women"



"Marriage Story"



"1917"



"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"



"Parasite"



- Mejor actriz:



Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet")



Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")



Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")



Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")



Renée Zellweger ("Judy")



- Mejor actor:



Antonio Banderas ("Dolor y gloria")



Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")



Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")



Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")



Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")



- Mejor actriz de reparto:



Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell")



Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")



Scarlett Johansson ("Jojo Rabbit")



Florence Pugh ("Little Women")



Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")



- Mejor actor de reparto:



Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood")



Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")



Al Pacino ("The Irishman")



Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")



Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")



- Mejor dirección:



Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman")



Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")



Todd Phillips ("Joker")



Sam Mendes ("1917")



Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite")



- Mejor guion original:



"Knives Out" (Rian Johnson)



"Marriage Story" (Noah Baumbach)



"1917" (Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns)



"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Quentin Tarantino)



"Parasite" (Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won)



- Mejor guion adaptado:



"The Irishman" (Steven Zaillian)



"Jojo Rabbit" (Taika Waititi)



"Joker" (Todd Phillips, Scott Silver)



"Little Women" (Greta Gerwig)



"The Two Popes" (Anthony McCarten)



- Mejor película de animación:



"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"



"I Lost My Body"



"Klaus"



"Missing Link"



"Toy Story 4"



- Mejor película internacional:



"Corpus Christi" (Polonia)



"Honeyland" (Macedonia del Norte)



"Les Misérables" (Francia)



"Dolor y gloria" (España)



"Parasite" (Corea del Sur)



- Mejor montaje:



"Ford v Ferrari" (Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland)



"The Irishman" (Thelma Schoonmaker)



"Jojo Rabbit" (Tom Eagles)



"Joker" (Jeff Groth)



"Parasite" (Jinmo Yang)



- Mejor fotografía:



"The Irishman" (Rodrigo Prieto)



"Joker" (Lawrence Sher)



"The Lighthouse" (Jarin Blaschke)



"1917" (Roger Deakins)



"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Robert Richardson)



- Mejor diseño de vestuario:



"The Irishman" (Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson)



"Jojo Rabbit" (Mayes C. Rubeo)



"Joker" (Mark Bridges)



"Little Women" (Jacqueline Durran)



"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Arianne Phillips)



- Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:



"Bombshell" (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker)



"Joker" (Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou)



"Judy" (Jeremy Woodhead)



"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, David White)



"1917" (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, Rebecca Cole)



- Mejor banda sonora:



"Joker" (Hildur Guðnadóttir)



"Little Women" (Alexandre Desplat)



"Marriage Story" (Randy Newman)



"1917" (Thomas Newman)



"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (John Williams)



- Mejor canción original:



"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" ("Toy Story 4")



"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" ("Rocketman")



"I'm Standing With You" ("Breakthrough")



"Into the Unknown" ("Frozen 2")



"Stand Up" ("Harriet")



- Mejor diseño de producción:



"The Irishman" (Bob Shaw, Regina Graves)



"Jojo Rabbit" (Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková)



"1917" (Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales)



"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh)



"Parasite" (Lee Ha Jun, Cho Won Woo)



- Mejor mezcla de sonido:



"Ad Astra" (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano)



"Ford v Ferrari" (Paul Massey, David Giammarco, Steven A. Morrow)



"Joker" (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Tod Maitland)



"1917" (Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson)



"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, Mark Ulano)



- Mejor edición de sonido:



"Ford v Ferrari" (Donald Sylvester)



"Joker" (Alan Robert Murray)



"1917" (Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate)



"Once upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Wylie Stateman)



"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (Matthew Wood, David Acord)



- Mejores efectos visuales:



"Avengers Endgame" (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, Dan Sudick)



"The Irishman" (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Stephane Grabli)



"1917" (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, Elliot Newman)



"The Lion King" (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, Dominic Tuohy)



"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy)



- Mejor documental:



"The Edge of Democracy"



"American Factory"



"The Cave"



"For Sama"



"Honeyland"



- Mejor cortometraje documental:



"In the Absence"



"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"



"Life Overtakes Me"



"St. Louis Superman"



"Walk Run Cha-Cha"



- Mejor cortometraje de animación:



"Dcera (Daughter)"



"Hair Love"



"Kitbull"



"Memorable"



"Sister"



- Mejor cortometraje de acción real:



"Brotherhood"



"Nefta Football Club"



"The Neighbors' Window"



"Saria"



"A Sister".