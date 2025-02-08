Critics Choice Awards 2025: Lista completa de ganadores y momentos destacados

Momentos más memorables de los Critic Choice Awards Crédito: Chris Pizzello

La 30ª edición de los Critics' Choice Awards se celebró este 7 de febrero de 2025 en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, reconociendo lo más destacado del cine y la televisión del último año.

La ceremonia, conducida por tercera vez consecutiva por la comediante Chelsea Handler, fue transmitida en vivo por E! y estuvo marcada por momentos emotivos y sorpresas en las categorías principales. Por lo que aquí te dejamos la lista completa de ganadores.

Categorías de Cine

Mejor película

A Complete Unknown

Ganador: Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

Mejor actor

GANADOR: Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Mejor Actriz

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Mikey Madison – Anora

Ganador: Demi Moore – The Substance

Mejor actor de reparto

Yura Borisov – Anora

GANADOR: Kieran Culkin – A real pain

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Edward Norton – A complete Unknown

Pearce – The brutalist

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Cónclave

Ganador: Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Mejor actor/actriz joven

Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Elliott Heffernan – Blitz

Ganador: Maisy Stella – My Old Ass

Izaac Wang – Didi

Alisha Weir – Abigail

Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet

Mejor reparto actoral

Anora

Ganador: Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Saturday Night

Sing Sing

Wicked

Mejor director

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Cónclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Ganador: Jon M. Chu – Wicked

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Segunda parte

Mejor guión original

Sean Baker – Anora

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Ganador: Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers

Mejor guión adaptado

Jacques Audiard – Emilia PérezWinnie Holzman, Dana Fox – WickedGreg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing SingRaMell Ross y Joslyn Barnes – Nickel BoysGANADOR: Peter Straughan – ConclaveDenis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Parte dos

Mejor fotografía

GANADOR: Jarin Blaschke – NosferatuAlice Brooks – WickedLol Crawley – The BrutalistStéphane Fontaine – ConclaveGreig Fraser – Dune: Parte dosJomo Fray – Nickel Boys

Mejor diseño de producción

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist

Ganadores: Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked

Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter – Conclave

Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova – Nosferatu

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two

Mejor edición

Sean Baker – Anora

Ganador: Marco Costa – Challengers

Nick Emerson – Cónclave

David Jancso – El brutalista

Joe Walker – Dune: Segunda parte

Hansjörg Weißbrich – 5 de septiembre

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Lisy Christl – Conclave

Linda Muir – Nosferatu

Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria

Ganador: Paul Tazewell – Wicked

Jacqueline West – Dune: Part II

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II

Mejores efectos visuales

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked

Ganadores: Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Parte dos

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man

Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel – The Substance

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – El reino del planeta de los simios

Mejor largometraje de animación

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Ganador: The Wild Robot

Mejor comedia

Ganador (empate): A Real PainGanador (empate): Deadpool & WolverineHit ManMy Old AssSaturday NightThelma

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

All We Imagine as LightGanador: Emilia PérezFlowI’m Still HereKneecapThe Seed of the Sacred Fig

Mejor canción

“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus and Lykke Li

“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino

Ganador: “El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille

“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig

“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris

“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez

Mejor puntuación

Volker Bertelmann – Conclave

Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist

Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez

GANADOR: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Categorías de Televisión

Mejor serie dramática

The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Evil (Paramount+)

Industry (HBO | Max)

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (AMC)

The Old Man (FX)

Ganador: Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor en una serie dramática

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who (Disney+)

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

Ganador: Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Dramática

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)

Ganadora: Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)

Shanola Hampton – Found (NBC)

Keira Knightley – Black Doves (Netflix)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Anna Sawai – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Ganador: Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found (NBC)

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)

Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (AMC)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática

Ganadora: Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman – Lioness (Paramount+)

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)

Anna Sawai – Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

English Teacher (FX)

Ganadora: Hacks (HBO | Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

St. Denis Medical (NBC)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher (FX)

Ganador: Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Ganadora: Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO | Max)

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO | Max)

Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Ganador: Michael Urie – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX / Hulu)

Ganadora: Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO | Max)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)

Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Mejor serie limitada

Ganadora: Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)

Mr. Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)

The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Mejor película hecha para televisión

The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)

It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)

Música (Prime Video)

Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Ganadora: Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión

Ganador: Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)

Andrew Scott – Ripley (Netflix)

Mejor Actriz de Miniserie o Película para Televisión

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)

Ganadora: Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión

Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer (HBO | Max)

Hugh Grant – The Regime (HBO | Max)

Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)

Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Ganador: Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple (Netflix)

Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión

Dakota Fanning – Ripley (Netflix)

Leila George – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – Three Women (Starz)

Ganadora: Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)

La Máquina (Hulu)

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO | Max)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Senna (Netflix)

Ganadora: Squid Game (Netflix)

Mejor serie animada

Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Invincible (Prime Video)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Ganadora: X-Men ’97 (Disney+)

Mejor programa de entrevistas

Hot Ones (YouTube)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Ganador: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Mejor Especial de Comedia

WINNER: Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)

Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)

Momentos Memorables

La gala dejó momentos memorables, como el discurso de Adrien Brody, quien agradeció a su pareja Georgina Chapman y a su equipo de trabajo. Además, Kathy Bates sorprendió al ganar como Mejor Actriz en Serie Dramática, dedicando su premio al productor Eric Christian Olsen, quien recientemente perdió su hogar en los incendios de Los Ángeles.

Los Critics' Choice Awards 2025 reafirmaron su papel como una de las premiaciones más importantes del entretenimiento, destacando lo mejor del cine y la televisión del último año.