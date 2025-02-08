Critics Choice Awards 2025: Lista completa de ganadores y momentos destacados

La 30ª edición de los Critics' Choice Awards se celebró este 7 de febrero de 2025 en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, reconociendo lo más destacado del cine y la televisión del último año.
La ceremonia, conducida por tercera vez consecutiva por la comediante Chelsea Handler, fue transmitida en vivo por E! y estuvo marcada por momentos emotivos y sorpresas en las categorías principales. Por lo que aquí te dejamos la lista completa de ganadores.
Categorías de Cine
Mejor película
A Complete Unknown
Ganador: Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked
Mejor actor
GANADOR: Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Mejor Actriz
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Mikey Madison – Anora
Ganador: Demi Moore – The Substance
Mejor actor de reparto
Yura Borisov – Anora
GANADOR: Kieran Culkin – A real pain
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
Edward Norton – A complete Unknown
Pearce – The brutalist
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rossellini – Cónclave
Ganador: Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Mejor actor/actriz joven
Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Elliott Heffernan – Blitz
Ganador: Maisy Stella – My Old Ass
Izaac Wang – Didi
Alisha Weir – Abigail
Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet
Mejor reparto actoral
Anora
Ganador: Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Saturday Night
Sing Sing
Wicked
Mejor director
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Cónclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Ganador: Jon M. Chu – Wicked
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Segunda parte
Mejor guión original
Sean Baker – Anora
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Ganador: Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers
Mejor guión adaptado
Jacques Audiard – Emilia PérezWinnie Holzman, Dana Fox – WickedGreg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing SingRaMell Ross y Joslyn Barnes – Nickel BoysGANADOR: Peter Straughan – ConclaveDenis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Parte dos
Mejor fotografía
GANADOR: Jarin Blaschke – NosferatuAlice Brooks – WickedLol Crawley – The BrutalistStéphane Fontaine – ConclaveGreig Fraser – Dune: Parte dosJomo Fray – Nickel Boys
Mejor diseño de producción
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist
Ganadores: Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked
Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter – Conclave
Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova – Nosferatu
Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two
Mejor edición
Sean Baker – Anora
Ganador: Marco Costa – Challengers
Nick Emerson – Cónclave
David Jancso – El brutalista
Joe Walker – Dune: Segunda parte
Hansjörg Weißbrich – 5 de septiembre
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Lisy Christl – Conclave
Linda Muir – Nosferatu
Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria
Ganador: Paul Tazewell – Wicked
Jacqueline West – Dune: Part II
Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II
Mejores efectos visuales
Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked
Ganadores: Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Parte dos
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man
Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel – The Substance
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – El reino del planeta de los simios
Mejor largometraje de animación
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Ganador: The Wild Robot
Mejor comedia
Ganador (empate): A Real PainGanador (empate): Deadpool & WolverineHit ManMy Old AssSaturday NightThelma
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
All We Imagine as LightGanador: Emilia PérezFlowI’m Still HereKneecapThe Seed of the Sacred Fig
Mejor canción
“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus and Lykke Li
“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino
Ganador: “El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille
“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig
“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris
“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez
Mejor puntuación
Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez
GANADOR: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers
Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
Categorías de Televisión
Mejor serie dramática
The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Evil (Paramount+)
Industry (HBO | Max)
Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (AMC)
The Old Man (FX)
Ganador: Shōgun (FX / Hulu)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Mejor actor en una serie dramática
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who (Disney+)
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)
Ganador: Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
Mejor Actriz en una Serie Dramática
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)
Ganadora: Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)
Shanola Hampton – Found (NBC)
Keira Knightley – Black Doves (Netflix)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Anna Sawai – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
Ganador: Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)
Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found (NBC)
Takehiro Hira – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)
John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire (AMC)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática
Ganadora: Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)
Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Nicole Kidman – Lioness (Paramount+)
Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)
Anna Sawai – Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Mejor serie de comedia
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
English Teacher (FX)
Ganadora: Hacks (HBO | Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
St. Denis Medical (NBC)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher (FX)
Ganador: Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
Ganadora: Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO | Max)
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO | Max)
Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
Ganador: Michael Urie – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX / Hulu)
Ganadora: Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO | Max)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)
Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Mejor serie limitada
Ganadora: Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)
Mr. Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)
The Penguin (HBO | Max)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
Mejor película hecha para televisión
The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)
It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)
Música (Prime Video)
Out of My Mind (Disney+)
Ganadora: Rebel Ridge (Netflix)
V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)
Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión
Ganador: Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO | Max)
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
Kevin Kline – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)
Andrew Scott – Ripley (Netflix)
Mejor Actriz de Miniserie o Película para Televisión
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)
Ganadora: Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO | Max)
Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind (Disney+)
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión
Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer (HBO | Max)
Hugh Grant – The Regime (HBO | Max)
Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)
Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
Ganador: Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple (Netflix)
Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
Dakota Fanning – Ripley (Netflix)
Leila George – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Betty Gilpin – Three Women (Starz)
Ganadora: Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin (HBO | Max)
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
Mejor serie en lengua extranjera
Acapulco (Apple TV+)
Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)
La Máquina (Hulu)
The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO | Max)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Senna (Netflix)
Ganadora: Squid Game (Netflix)
Mejor serie animada
Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Invincible (Prime Video)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Ganadora: X-Men ’97 (Disney+)
Mejor programa de entrevistas
Hot Ones (YouTube)
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
Ganador: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Mejor Especial de Comedia
WINNER: Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)
Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)
Momentos Memorables
La gala dejó momentos memorables, como el discurso de Adrien Brody, quien agradeció a su pareja Georgina Chapman y a su equipo de trabajo. Además, Kathy Bates sorprendió al ganar como Mejor Actriz en Serie Dramática, dedicando su premio al productor Eric Christian Olsen, quien recientemente perdió su hogar en los incendios de Los Ángeles.
Los Critics' Choice Awards 2025 reafirmaron su papel como una de las premiaciones más importantes del entretenimiento, destacando lo mejor del cine y la televisión del último año.