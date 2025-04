Obtener información genómica de un mamut como si estuviera “vivo” ¿para qué?

Using a combination of paleontological and ancient DNA methods, we have discovered the oldest-known (>200 ka) woolly mammoth in North America!



Photo of find locality and 🦣 mammoth tooth below.



Paper:https://t.co/GUiyKbIkaj



News story:https://t.co/9RbDRwLQWO pic.twitter.com/qKltzn6XrQ