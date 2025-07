Israel: Racismo de Estado

Funeral for killed Palestinians boys

. Gaza City (---), 19/07/2014.- Palestinians carry the body of one year-old Reziq Al Hayek during his funeral in the east of Gaza City, 19 July 2014. Al Hayek was killed apparently after Israeli tanks shelled the region in the east of Gaza City. Since the start of Israel's offensive in Gaza on 08 July, which it says is aimed at ending rocket fire and destroying tunnels leading into Israel, at least 314 Palestinians have been killed and more than 2,270 wounded. (Incendio) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

(MOHAMMED SABER/EFE)